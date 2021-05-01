Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. It looks to have been a weak result overall, as sales of US$3.3m were 33% less than the analysts expected. Unsurprisingly, losses were also somewhat larger than was modelled, at US$0.63 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:MORF Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Morphic Holding, is for revenues of US$29.2m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 31% reduction in Morphic Holding's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 31% to US$2.07 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$33.8m and US$2.11 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$101, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite a downwards adjustment to forecast sales next year. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Morphic Holding at US$115 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$82.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 40% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 158% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Morphic Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$101, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Morphic Holding analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Morphic Holding (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

