Morphic Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MORF

In trading on Monday, shares of Morphic Holding Inc (Symbol: MORF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.87, changing hands as low as $54.87 per share. Morphic Holding Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORF's low point in its 52 week range is $27.1231 per share, with $93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.32.

