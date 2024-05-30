Morphic Ethical Fund Continues Share Buy-Back

News & Insights

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has updated its stock market followers with a new announcement regarding the ongoing buy-back of its shares. The latest notification indicates that an additional 105,121 ordinary fully paid shares have been repurchased on the previous day, adding to the 9,982 shares bought before that date. This buy-back activity is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

