Morphic Ethical Fund Completes Share Buy-back

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 1,725,677 of its ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back on May 27, 2024. This step is part of the company’s capital management strategy, reflecting their ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.