News & Insights

Stocks

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund’s Active Buy-Back Strategy

November 03, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back, with a total of 7,884 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value, with a cumulative total of 2,196,494 securities repurchased so far. Investors interested in the company should keep an eye on these developments as they may impact the stock’s liquidity and value.

For further insights into AU:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.