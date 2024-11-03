Morphic Ethical Equities Fund’s Active Buy-Back Strategy

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back, with a total of 7,884 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value, with a cumulative total of 2,196,494 securities repurchased so far. Investors interested in the company should keep an eye on these developments as they may impact the stock’s liquidity and value.

