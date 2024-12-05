Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Updates Share Buy-Back

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. continues its on-market buy-back strategy, repurchasing a significant number of ordinary fully paid shares. In its latest update, the company reported buying back 109,946 shares, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This move is part of a broader effort to manage the capital structure effectively.

