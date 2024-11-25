Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Updates on Share Buy-Back

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, acquiring 9,257 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. The fund continues its strategy to repurchase shares, totaling 199,234 securities bought back prior to this latest update. This move reflects the company’s focus on maintaining shareholder value and optimizing capital management.

