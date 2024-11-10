Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Updates on Share Buy-Back

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 41,976 shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 2,234,610 shares bought back. This buy-back activity reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Investors in the financial market might find this move indicative of the company’s confidence in its own stock value.

