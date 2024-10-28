Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Updates on Share Buy-Back

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has updated its ongoing buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities with a recent purchase of 30,122 shares, adding to the 2,122,442 shares already bought back. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through market activities.

