Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Successfully Passes AGM Resolutions

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has successfully carried all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Jack Lowenstein as a director and an increase in on-market buy-back capacity. Shareholders showed strong support, with over 95% of votes in favor of each resolution. The meeting highlights the company’s commitment to ethical investment strategies and shareholder value.

