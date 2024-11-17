News & Insights

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Successfully Passes AGM Resolutions

November 17, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has successfully carried all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Jack Lowenstein as a director and an increase in on-market buy-back capacity. Shareholders showed strong support, with over 95% of votes in favor of each resolution. The meeting highlights the company’s commitment to ethical investment strategies and shareholder value.

