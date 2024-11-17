Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Reviews Financial Strategies

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting, discussing key financial matters including an increase in buy-back capacity and the re-election of director Jack Lowenstein. Investors were also provided with a portfolio update, showcasing the company’s commitment to responsible investment strategies.

