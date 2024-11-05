Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Continues Strategic Buy-Back

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.
Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 30,232 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 2.2 million previously bought back. This strategic buy-back is part of Morphic’s efforts to manage its capital effectively in the financial markets.
