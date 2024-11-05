Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Continues Strategic Buy-Back

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 30,232 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 2.2 million previously bought back. This strategic buy-back is part of Morphic’s efforts to manage its capital effectively in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.