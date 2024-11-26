Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Continues Share Buy-Back

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has updated its on-market buy-back activity, announcing the repurchase of 15,010 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 208,491 securities bought back to date. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure efficiently.

