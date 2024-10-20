Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Continues Buy-Back Strategy

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing over 52,000 ordinary fully paid securities in the latest daily buy-back. This move indicates the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.