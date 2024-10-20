News & Insights

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Continues Buy-Back Strategy

October 20, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing over 52,000 ordinary fully paid securities in the latest daily buy-back. This move indicates the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.

