Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Begins Share Buy-Back Program

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.
Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has initiated an on-market buy-back of its shares, repurchasing 50,000 ordinary fully paid securities as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. This buy-back indicates the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects, providing an opportunity for investors to potentially benefit from a stronger stock performance.
