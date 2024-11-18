Morphic Ethical Equities Expands Share Buyback Program

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. (AU:MEC) has released an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced an increase in their share buyback capacity to 20% of shares, totaling over 7.4 million shares, and extended the buyback period by another year following shareholder approval. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its stock performance.

