Morocco’s telecom company, Inwi, drops case against Maroc Telecom

Ahmed Eljechtimi Reuters
RABAT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Moroccan telecoms company Inwi said late on Thursday it withdrew a lawsuit against the country’s market leader, Maroc Telecom, for noncompliance with regulatory provisions relating to fair competition.

The case, brought in 2018 at a commercial court in Rabat, was dropped by the board of directors at the initiative of the royal family’s holding company, Al Mada, Inwi said in a statement. Al Mada owns a 69% stake in Inwi.

Last month, Morocco’s telecom regulator (ANRT) fined Maroc Telecom 3.3 billion dirhams ($340 million) for abusing its dominant position in the market by hindering competitors’ access to unbundling on its network and the fixed market.

ANRT's decision will “restore fair competition in the telecommunications market benefiting consumers and companies as well as strict compliance to the laws and regulations in this field,” Inwi said.

Inwi was suing Maroc Telecom for 5 billion dirhams. Maroc Telecom posted 2019 profit of 6 billion dirhams ($620 million).

Inwi is not a listed company and consequently is not obliged to publish financial results.

In addition to Al Mada's 69% stake, Inwi is 31% owned by Kuwait’s Zain and Kuwaiti Investment Authority’s Al Ajial Investments, which each bought 15.5% in a joint deal in 2009.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE’s Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.

The Moroccan telecom market leader operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo and the Central African Republic.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi in Rabat Editing by Matthew Lewis)

