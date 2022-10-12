Morocco's OCP to allocate 4 mln T of fertilisers in Africa

CASABLANCA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Moroccan phosphates and fertiliser producer OCP said on Wednesday it will allocate 4 million tonnes of fertilisers for the African market next year and it plans to boost output capacity to 15 million tonnes in the same period.

The state-owned company aims to address food security on the continent, where it is building blenders to customise fertilisers as well as soil nutrients and ammonia plants in Nigeria and Ethiopia.

OCP, the world's biggest producer of phosphates-based fertilisers, expects fertiliser sales in Africa in 2023 to double compared with 2021, it said in a statement.

In May, a senior OCP official told Reuters the company saw fertilisers production this year at 11.9 million tonnes, up from 10.8 million tonnes in 2021, and it would add another 3 million tonnes of annual output capacity in 2023,

In July, it said it was offering 180,000 tonnes of soil nutrients in aid and 370,000 tonnes at a discount to help African states cope with surging prices.

The initiative has helped 4 million African farmers in 20 countries, according to OCP Africa CEO Mohamed Anouar Jamali said

OCP, along with many other Moroccan state-owned and private companies, has been expanding investment in Sub-Saharan Africa in recent years, boosting the kingdom’s economic influence as it also seeks to strengthen its diplomatic engagement.

Supply disruptions from the war in Ukraine and the surge in global demand sent prices sky-rocketing, squeezing output and profit margins of farmers in countries that rely on fertiliser imports.

The African Development Bank said in May that fertiliser prices on the continent had quadrupled since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted supply chains, and that Africa faced a shortage of 2 million tonnes.

OCP exports rose 67.7% in the first eight months of this year to 77.8 billion dirham ($ bln) thanks to higher prices.

The company reported a 72% year-on-year increase in first-half revenue to 56 billion dirham ($5.67 bln), while its net profit tripled to 23 billion dirham ($2.3 bln) over the same period.

