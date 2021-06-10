Morocco's OCP sells $1.5 billion in two-tranche bonds

Updates with size, launch, final spreads, demand

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Moroccan phosphate producer OCP Group launched $1.5 billion in dual-tranche bonds on Thursday after receiving around $7 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

OCP sold $750 million in 10-year bonds at 240 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps and $750 million in 30-year bonds at 340 bps over mid-swaps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

The spreads were tightened from initial guidance of around 275 bps over mid-swaps for the 10-year paper and around 375 bps over mid-swaps for the 30-year portion.

Barclays BARC.L, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and JPMorgan JPM.N arranged the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson and Edmund Blair)

