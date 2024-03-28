Morocco's OCP reports halved 2023 profit to $1.4 bln

RABAT, March 28 (Reuters) - Morocco's phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP said on Thursday its 2023 profit dropped 49% to 14.29 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion), as the company steps up investments in renewable energy, desalination and soil nutrients production.

Despite a 20% drop in revenue to 91.2 billion dirhams, the company said it would pay a dividend of 9.066 billion dirhams on its 2023 earnings, up from 8.091 billion a year earlier.

OCP group, 94% owned by the Moroccan state, invested 26.8 billion dirhams last year, up 34%, it said.

Investments included two desalination plants and new fertilisers production lines in its Atlantic Jorf Lasfar site.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Jason Neely)

