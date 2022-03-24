Morocco's OCP more than triples profit in 2021

Adds details new headline

RABAT, March 24 (Reuters) - Moroccan state-owned phosphates and fertiliser producer OCP reported a 272% surge in profits on Thursday to 15.5 billion dirhams ($1.6 bln) in 2021, benefiting from a surge in prices.

The firm has seen increased demand for its products from India, the Americas and Africa but supplies of some of the soil nutrients it uses have been hit by disruptions resulting from the war in Ukraine.

OCP's revenue rose 50% in 2021 to 84.3 billion dirhams, with fertilisers contributing 62%, the company said in a statement.

The company said it plans to secure supplies of ammonia, a key fertiliser ingredient, from Trinidad, Egypt and Gulf countries, notably Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to replace those lost from the black sea region.

It also plans to start importing US ammonia next year and expects to start production at its Nigeria ammonia and fertilizer plant in 2025, Nada Elmajdoub, executive vice president performance management at OCP told Reuters last week.

Fertiliser production is expected to rise to 11.9 million tonnes in 2022 from 10.8 million tonnes in 2021 to meet higher demand, she said.

Morocco's central bank said this week the fiscal deficit forecast would be maintained at 6.3% of GDP, despite the surge in subsidies on products like wheat and cooking gas in addition to the government attempts to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices and its aid to the pandemic-hit tourism sector.

