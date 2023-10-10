News & Insights

Morocco's OCP, International Finance Corp to help finance Africa's food companies

October 10, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

MARRAKECH,Oct 10 (Reuters) - Morocco's state-owned phosphate fertiliser producer OCP and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) said on Tuesday they would together mobilise $800 million by 2030 to help finance companies that produce and distribute crops and food in Africa.

The plan is intended to strengthen Africa's food security and reduce dependence on imports, the two parties said on the sidelines of meetings between the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Marrakech.

The Horn of Africa is enduring its worst drought in decades, exacerbating food security problems across the continent made worse by inflation.

OCP and IFC said the new financing would include loans or equity financing to farmers and companies as well as skills training, but did provide further details.

