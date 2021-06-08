Commodities
JPM

Morocco's OCP hires banks for dual-tranche dollar bonds - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Moroccan phosphate producer OCP Group hired banks to arrange an offering of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds comprising 10-year and 30-year tranches, a document showed on Tuesday.

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Moroccan phosphate producer OCP Group hired banks to arrange an offering of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds comprising 10-year and 30-year tranches, a document showed on Tuesday.

Barclays BARC.L, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and JPMorgan JPM.N will arrange fixed income investor calls starting on Tuesday to be followed by the bond issuance, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular