Morocco's OCP hires banks for dual-tranche dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Moroccan phosphate producer OCP Group hired banks to arrange an offering of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds comprising 10-year and 30-year tranches, a document showed on Tuesday.

Barclays BARC.L, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and JPMorgan JPM.N will arrange fixed income investor calls starting on Tuesday to be followed by the bond issuance, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.