Morocco's Managem to supply Renault with cobalt for EV batteries

RABAT, June 1 (Reuters) - Moroccan mining company Managem SA MNG.CS said on Wednesday it signed a deal to supply French carmaker Renault Group RENA.PA with low carbon cobalt sulphate, a key component for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Under this seven-year supply deal, Managem will supply Renault with 5,000 tonnes of cobalt sulfate annually starting from 2025.

Moroccan officials said the country, with the 11th largest reserves, was pushing to increase its cobalt output given higher demand from rechargeable batteries makers.

In January, Managem said it had agreed a deal with Glencore Plc GLEN.L for a proposed refining project at the Bou Azzer mine near Marrakech.

