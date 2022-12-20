World Markets

Morocco's Managem acquires Canada’s Iamgold assets in Senegal, Mali and Guinea

December 20, 2022 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Moroccan mining company Managem MNG.CS said on Tuesday it bought the assets of Canada's Iamgold IMG.TO assets in Senegal, Mali and Guinea, known as Bamouk, for a total cost of $282 million.

The total resource portfolio of the Bamouk assets exceeds 5 million ounces of gold, Managem said in a statement.

Casablanca-listed Managem, which operates in six African countries, is controlled by the royal family holding company Al Mada.

Managem reported a revenue of 7.376 billion dirhams ($ 700 mln) in the first nine months this year, up 45%, on the back of higher precious and base metal prices.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.