Morocco's inflation slows to 4.9% in July

August 22, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

RABAT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's inflation, measured by the consumer price index, slowed to 4.9% year-on-year in July, from 5.5% a month earlier, the statistics agency HCP said on Tuesday.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 11.7% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 0.4%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.3%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, stood at 5.4% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month

