Morocco's inflation slows to 0.3% in February

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

March 21, 2024 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, March 21 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 0.3% year-on-year in February, from 2.3% a month earlier, the statistics agency HCP said on Thursday.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, dropped by 0.4% from a year earlier, while non-food prices increased by 0.9%. On a month-on-month basis, the index dropped by 0.3%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, stood at 2.2% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

World Markets
Reuters
