Morocco's inflation jumps 8.9% in January as food prices soar

Credit: REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLAL

February 22, 2023 — 04:32 am EST

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index rose by 8.9% year-on-year in January, driven mainly by a surge in food prices, the high commission for planning said on Wednesday.

Food prices rose by 16.8% while non-food inflation increased by 3.9%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.4%.

Core CPI, which excludes goods subject to price volatility, increased 8.2% year-on-year and 0.4% month-on-month.

