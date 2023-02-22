Morocco's inflation jumps 8.9% in January as food prices soar

RABAT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index rose by 8.9% year-on-year in January, driven mainly by a surge in food prices, the high commission for planning said on Wednesday.

Food prices rose by 16.8% while non-food inflation increased by 3.9%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.4%.

Core CPI, which excludes goods subject to price volatility, increased 8.2% year-on-year and 0.4% month-on-month.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.