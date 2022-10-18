World Markets

Morocco's government targets 4% economic growth in 2023

Contributor
Ahmed El Jechtimi Reuters
Published

The Moroccan government has prepared a draft budget envisaging economic growth at 4%, a fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP and inflation at 2%, Finance Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said on Tuesday.

RABAT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government has prepared a draft budget envisaging economic growth at 4%, a fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP and inflation at 2%, Finance Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said on Tuesday.

The economy is expected to slow to 0.8% growth this year following the worst drought in decades while inflation- mostly due to external factors- is expected to surge to 6.3% this year, according to most recent central bank data.

The draft budget will push forward with targeted subsidies through the implementation of a national register and the generalisation of social safety nets as well as the upgrade of health services, the minister was quoted as saying in a Royal palace statement.

The palace also announced the appointment of former finance minister and current Moroccan ambassador to Paris, Mohamed Benchaaboun, as head of the newly created Mohammed VI fund for investment.

The fund aims notably to increase the private sector's share of total investment in the economy to two-thirds by 2035 from only one-third now.

Read more:

Morocco's central bank raises benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 2%

Morocco's trade deficit widens 56% in August

Morocco's central bank raises benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 2%

Morocco's trade deficit widens 56% in August

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Waving Goodbye to ‘Made in China?’

Oct 10, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular