Morocco's economy to grow 3.3% in 2023, 3.6% in 2024, statistics agency says

RABAT, July 11 (Reuters) - Morocco's economic growth is forecast increase to 3.6% in 2024 after an expected 3.3% growth this year assuming an average cereals harvest and an increase in exports, the country's statistics agency HCP said on Tuesday.

Annual inflation would drop from 2.8% in 2023 to 1.8% in 2024, HCP said in a report.

The agency expects a fiscal deficit of 5% of GDP in 2024, up from 4.8% in 2023, it said.

To meet its financing needs, the treasury would opt for external borrowing, it said, forecasting the country's total sovereign debt at 86.5% in 2024, up from 85.8% in 2023.

Money supply would slow to 5.5% in 2024 after an expected growth of 7.2% this year, it said.

