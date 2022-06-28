Morocco's Disty Technologies to launch IPO in Casablanca

Corrects to remove reference to million in second paragraph

RABAT, June 28 (Reuters) - Moroccan IT company Disty Technologies will launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise 171.7 million dirhams ($17 million) on the Casablanca stock exchange, bourse regulator AMMC said on Tuesday.

The company plans to issue 218,310 new shares, while its current stakeholders will sell 386,191 shares as part of this fixed-price offer, the regulator said.

The subscription period will run from July 5 to July 8, it added.

The last IPO on the Casablanca stock exchange took place in November 2021.

