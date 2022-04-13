Morocco's diesel, cooking gas stocks at less than half requirement

RABAT, April 13 (Reuters) - Morocco's diesel and butane cooking gas inventories covered only 26 days of domestic consumption needs by April 11, less than half the required period of 60 days, energy minister Leila Benali said on Wednesday.

Diesel and butane represent 79% of the 11.2 million tonnes of oil products that Morocco consumed in 2021, Benali told members of Parliament.

Diesel reserves were at 437,000 tonnes and butane gas at 191,000 tonnes only by April 11, she said.

Building up inventories faces the challenge of higher prices due to the fallout of the war in Ukraine, she said.

The government is coordinating with the private sector to increase oil reserves capacity by 550,000 tonnes to 1.8 million tonnes by 2023, for a total investment of 2 billion dirhams ($200 mln).

Morocco subsidises cooking gas but not diesel and petrol, though recently the government offered diesel subsidies to transport operators such as truckers and taxi drivers, to mitigate the impact of the surge in prices.

The government said it was also planning the indexation of the cost of transport on fuel prices, after a series of protests by truckers and taxi drivers.

Morocco has been importing the bulk of its refined oil needs since the shutdown of its sole refinery Samir in 2015 over unpaid taxes.

