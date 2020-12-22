Morocco's CPI rises 0.2% yr/yr in November - planning agency

RABAT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price index rose by 0.2% year-on-year in November, the high commission for planning said on Tuesday.

Non-food inflation increased by 0.4% while food prices were flat. On a month-on-month basis, the index dropped 0.7%.

Core CPI, which excludes prices of volatile goods, rose 0.1% on a month-on-month basis and 0.2% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alison Williams)

