World Markets

Morocco's consumer price index up 10.1% y/y in February

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

March 21, 2023 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, March 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index (CPI) in February rose by 10.1% from a year earlier as food prices soared, the statistics agency HCP said late on Tuesday.

Food prices rose by 20.1% while non-food inflation increased by 3.6%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 1.7%.

Core CPI, which excludes goods subject to price volatility, increased 8.5% year-on-year and 0.8% month-on-month.

Earlier in the day, the central bank said it raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3% to tame inflation.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.