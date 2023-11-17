News & Insights

Morocco's CFG Bank shareholders approve Casablanca IPO

November 17, 2023 — 11:44 am EST

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Morocco's CFG Bank CAPFBC.UL said on Friday its shareholders gave the go-ahead to launch an initial public offering on the Casablanca stock exchange.

The listing aims to raise 600 million dirhams ($60 mln), the bank said in a statement following its general assembly.

The last IPO on the Casablanca exchange was in December 2022.

