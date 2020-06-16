Morocco's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 1.5%

RABAT, June 16 (Reuters) - Morocco central bank cut on Tuesday its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5% to help mitigate the economic repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank saw inflation, mainly affected by food prices, raising to 1% in 2020 from 0.2% in 2019.

Growth is expected to plunge to -5.2% from +2.5% in 2019 on the back of the coronavirus impact and drought.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi)

