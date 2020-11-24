Morocco’s Aradei Capital to launch IPO in Casablanca

RABAT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Moroccan real estate company Aradei Capital on Monday won approval to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise 600 million dirhams ($65 million) on the Casablanca stock exchange, bourse regulator AMMC said.

The company will issue 1.25 million new shares, while its current stakeholders will sell 250,000 shares, priced at 400 Moroccan dirham ($43.95) per share, the regulator said.

The subscription period will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, it added.

The latest IPO on the Casablanca stock exchange took place in December 2018.

($1 = 9.1008 Moroccan dirham)

(Reporting by Louise Heavens)

