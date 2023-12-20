News & Insights

Morocco's annual inflation slows to 3.6% in November

December 20, 2023 — 04:04 am EST

RABAT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Morocco's inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), slowed to 3.6% year-on-year in November, from 4.3% a month earlier, the statistics agency HCP said on Wednesday.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 7.6% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 0.7%. On a month-on-month basis, the index dropped 0.3%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, was flat month-on-month and up 3.6% year-on-year.

