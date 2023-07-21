Morocco's annual inflation drops to 5.5% in June

RABAT, July 21 (Reuters) - Morocco's inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), dropped to 5.5% year-on-year in June, from 7.1% a month earlier, the statistics agency HCP said on Friday.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 12.7% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 0.6%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.9%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, stood at 5.6% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.