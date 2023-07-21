News & Insights

World Markets

Morocco's annual inflation drops to 5.5% in June

July 21, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, July 21 (Reuters) - Morocco's inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), dropped to 5.5% year-on-year in June, from 7.1% a month earlier, the statistics agency HCP said on Friday.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 12.7% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 0.6%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.9%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, stood at 5.6% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.