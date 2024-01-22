News & Insights

Morocco's annual inflation dropped to 6.1% in 2023 -statistics agency

January 22, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

RABAT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's annual inflation, measured by the consumer price index, dropped to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.6% a year earlier, Morocco's statistics agency said.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 12.5% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 1.7%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile goods, was up 5.9% last year.

