World Markets

Morocco's 2022 fuel bill seen up $2.5 bln from 2021

Contributors
Moaz Abd-Alaziz Reuters
Ahmed Tolba Reuters
Published

Morocco's fuel bill this year will increase by 25 billion dirhams ($2.56 billion) compared to 2021, the top electricity official told parliament on Wednesday, according to official news agency MAP.

Adds details, quote

April 14 (Reuters) - Morocco's fuel bill this year will increase by 25 billion dirhams ($2.56 billion) compared to 2021, the top electricity official told parliament on Wednesday, according to official news agency MAP.

"The 2022 fuel bill will reach 47.7 billion dirhams," Abdul Rahim Al-Hafizi, the director of the national office for electricity, said in a speech.

That compares with an average of 21 billion dirhams ($2.16 billion) during the last four years, he added.

Fuel will make up a large share of the cost of producing electricity, reaching 64% in 2022, up from 44% in 2021, Al-Hafizi added.

($1=9.7440 Moroccan dirham)

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest With the Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Mar 31, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular