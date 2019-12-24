Morocco to suspend customs duty on soft wheat from Jan 2 to April 30 -draft decree

Adds details and background

Rabat, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Morocco will suspend customs duty on soft wheat from Jan. 2 to April 30 to ensure regular supplies and stable prices in the domestic market, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The suspension of the 35% customs duty will be officially announced after a government meeting on Thursday.

Halting the import duty on soft wheat comes at a time of rising prices in the international market and declining stockpiles, which stand at 900,000 tonnes by the end of December covering 2.5 months of the needs of industrial millers, the draft decree shows.

Morocco announced earlier this year a cereals harvest of 5.2 million tonnes, including 2.68 million of soft wheat, down 49% from a year earlier due to a lack of rainfall.

French wheat exporters estimated Morocco’s import needs of soft wheat at 3.8 million tonnes in the 2019/2020 season.

The government plans to spend 14.6 billion dirhams on subsidies of wheat prices along with sugar and cooking gas in 2020.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.