Morocco to reintroduce wheat import tax from June 1 - government statement

The Moroccan government said on Thursday it will reintroduce customs duty on soft wheat and durum starting from June 1, in order to cut imports amid expectations of a larger harvest this year.

Morocco expects a cereals harvest of 9.8 million tonnes this year, up 206% from last season. The harvest includes 4.82 million tonnes of soft wheat, 2.34 million tonnes of durum and 2.6 million tonnes of barley.

