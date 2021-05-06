Morocco to reintroduce wheat import tax from June 1 - government statement

RABAT,May 6 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government said on Thursday it will reintroduce customs duty on soft wheat and durum starting from June 1, in order to cut imports amid expectations of a larger harvest this year.

Morocco expects a cereals harvest of 9.8 million tonnes this year, up 206% from last season. The harvest includes 4.82 million tonnes of soft wheat, 2.34 million tonnes of durum and 2.6 million tonnes of barley.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.