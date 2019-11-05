World Markets

Morocco to launch roadshow for $1 bln bond on Nov 18 -minister to media

Ahmed Eljechtimi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLAL

Morocco will launch a roadshow on Nov. 18 for an international bond of around $1 billion which it plans to issue this year, Finance Minister Mohamed Benchaaboun was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm his remarks, which were reported in local newspaper Le Matin and news website Boursenews.

Benchaaboun announced the bond, Morocco’s first in four years, last month, saying its size, currency and date of issue would be decided later.

