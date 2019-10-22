Morocco to issue bond in November - Finance Ministry official

Adds budget details, background

RABAT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Morocco plans an international bond in November worth about $1 billion but will wait before deciding on the exact amount, the currency and the date of issue, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Rabat is considering either dollars or euros for the bond, the official, Fouzia Zaaboul, head of treasury and external finances, told a news conference held to discuss the government's 2020 budget plan.

Earlier this month ratings agency S&P upgraded Morocco's outlook from negative to stable, while maintaining its BBB-rating.

Morocco is targeting a fiscal deficit of 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, the same as its target for 2019, Finance Minister Mohamed Benchaaboun said at the news conference, confirming figures that have already been reported.

It expects economic growth of 3.7% next year assuming an average cereals harvest of 7 million tonnes and an oil price of $67 a barrel.

The central bank and the International Monetary Fund have said they expect growth this year of 2.7% after poor rainfall affected crops.

