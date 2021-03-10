World Markets

Morocco to extradite Australian to Saudi Arabia, wife says

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen, to Saudi Arabia, his wife said on Wednesday, in a case that has concerned rights groups.

(Adds background, quote)

RABAT, March 10 (Reuters) - A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen, to Saudi Arabia, his wife said on Wednesday, in a case that has concerned rights groups.

Hasani was arrested last month upon arrival in Morocco, where he had travelled to join his wife and baby daughter.

His wife, Hanae, cried as she told Reuters by phone: "I did not expect this verdict."

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced Hasani, a businessman who previously worked at a Saudi university, to two years in prison.

A Moroccan justice ministry official said the arrest took place following an Interpol notice filed by Saudi Arabia, adding that Hasani is wanted by the Saudis for a penal code matter involving theft.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi in Rabat; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Giles Elgood) ((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MOROCCO SAUDI/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar

    USQBC Doha Office Managing Director Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad Al-Thani joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ for #InternationalWomensDay​ to discuss how women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More