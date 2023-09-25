News & Insights

World Markets

Morocco targets 2 mln T of wheat imports in October-December

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE STURK

September 25, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz and Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

PARIS/RABAT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Morocco will offer subsidies to import up to 2 million metric tons of soft wheat between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, state grains agency ONICL said, as the North African country pursues a large import programme.

Details of the subsidies will be published separately, ONICL said in a note on its website.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.