Morocco targets 2 mln T of wheat imports in October-December

PARIS/RABAT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Morocco will offer subsidies to import up to 2 million metric tons of soft wheat between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, state grains agency ONICL said, as the North African country pursues a large import programme.

Details of the subsidies will be published separately, ONICL said in a note on its website.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

