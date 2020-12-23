Morocco set to repurchase part of $3 bln IMF credit line

Adds finance ministry details

RABAT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund welcomed on Wednesday Morocco's decision to repay part of a $3 billion credit line it offered in April, when the government sought to offset the financial shock of the coronavirus pandemic and maintain adequate reserves.

Morocco's finance ministry said it will complete on Jan. 8 the reimbursement of $936 million, citing comfortable foreign exchange reserves covering seven months of import needs.

Morocco tapped the bond market twice this year to raise 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in September and $3 billion this month.

This early repayment "may make post-programme monitoring no longer necessary," the IMF said in a statement.

The Fund expects Morocco's economy to contract by 7.2% this year and rebound by 4.5% in 2021, assuming an improvement in tourism and export sectors.

Treasury debt is set to surge to 76.1% of GDP in 2020 from 65% in 2019, the Central Bank said.

($1 = 0.8221 euros)

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Barbara Lewis and Grant McCool)

