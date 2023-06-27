Morocco seeks up to 2.5 mln T in wheat imports for July-September

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Morocco's ONICL will offer subsidies for the import of up to 2.5 million tonnes of milling wheat between July 1 and September 30, the state grains agency said on its website.

Traders had expected the North African country to resume wheat imports after harvesting a below-average crop this year.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

