Morocco raises interest rate to 2.5% to curb inflation

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

RABAT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% on Tuesday as it looks to tame inflation.

Inflation is expected to surge to 6.6% this year before slowing to 3.9% in 2023, the bank said after its quarterly board meeting. But it is expected to rise again to 4.2% in 2024 as Morocco plans a subsidies reform.

The North African country controls the prices of sugar, cooking gas and soft wheat, and has offered subsidies to professional drivers in an effort to keep public transportation prices stable amid rising fuel cost due to the Ukraine war.

The bank expects the economy to grow 1.1% this year after the worst drought in decades from 7.9% in 2021. Assuming an average agricultural output, growth would improve to 3% in 2023 and 3.2% in 2024, the bank said.

Key to Morocco's economy, remittances by Moroccans abroad would hit a record 105.8 billion dirhams ($10 bln), up 12% from last year. Tourism revenue would recover to pre-pandemic levels to hit 88.8 billion dirhams ($8.48 bln).

But as imports driven by higher energy and wheat bill- continue to outweigh exports, the current account deficit is expected to stand at 3.3% of GDP in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023.

By the end of 2022, Morocco's foreign exchange reserves are seen at 341.7 billion dirhams ($32.6 bln), enough to cover five months and 18 days of import needs.

The fiscal deficit would narrow from 5.3% of GDP expected this year to 4.6% in 2023 and 4% in 2024 due to higher tax revenue.

Banking credit to the non-financial sector was up 6.3%, with a non-performing loan ratio of 8.7%.

Government debt is expected to hit 68.6% of GDP in 2022, before dropping to 67.7% in 2023 and 66.1% in 2024.

Foreign debt would represent 15.5% of Moroccan GDP in 2022 and 16.5% in both 2023 and 2024, the bank said.

Morocco is seeking to tap into a flexible credit line of the International Monetary Fund next year, a move that could be facilitated if it manages to leave the Financial Action Task Force's grey list, central bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by David Goodman, Arun Koyyur and Alexander Smith)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.